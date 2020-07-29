MAROA, Ill. (WAND) - No one was hurt Wednesday afternoon after a fire destroyed a detached garage in the 200 block of South Oak Street.
Capt. Tim Peasley of the Maroa Fire Department said firefighters were called to the scene around 1:09 p.m. He said the garage was fully engulfed by the time they arrived, and it took about 30 minutes to put out the flames.
Peasley said the garage contained a boat and motorcycle inside and is considered a total loss. The Office of the State Fire Marshal has been contacted to investigate the cause of the blaze.
Hickory Point, Kenney, Clinton and Argenta-Oreana fire departments also responded to the fire with Maroa.
