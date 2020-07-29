MAROA, Ill. (WAND) - A fire destroyed a garage in Maroa Wednesday.
Firefighters responded in the afternoon to the 200 block of S. Oak St., where they found the fire.
A WAND-TV crew at the scene captured footage showing the structure to have taken major damage.
Hickory Point, Maroa and Argenta Oreana fire departments responded to the fire.
The station will update this developing story as it learns more.
