SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A fire that jumped from one property to another left a garage destroyed and a second heavily damaged.
Firefighters said they responded at 11 a.m. Sunday to 1909 S. State St., where a fire had consumed a large garage. Crews said the flames extended to a two-story garage at 1913 S. State St., causing further damage.
The fire at one point started to involve power lines and caused nearby HSHS Priority Care (1836 S. MacArthur Blvd.) to be briefly evacuated. Crews managed to extinguish the fire in 40 minutes after responding.
The fire caused about $100,000 in total damage. While the first garage was a total loss, the second structure could be rebuilt, responders told WAND-TV.
A cause remains under investigation Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.