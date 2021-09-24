DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A fire damaged a two-car garage Friday in Decatur.
Firefighters said the fire occurred at a garage behind a home at 1065 W. Green St. Crews found the garage fully involved when they arrived at 7:18 a.m. and began an attack.
A power line was reported down and Ameren was called to the scene.
Other fire companies came, stretched other hand lines and started attacking the flames. The fire was extinguished and overhaul efforts took place.
A state fire marshal investigator was contacted to start an investigation into the cause and origin of the fire.
There were no occupants relocated as a result of this fire.
