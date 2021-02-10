CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A fire damaged a garage and entered a house in Charleston Wednesday night.
Crews were called to the 2000 block of Rosewood Court, which is just off Route 130 on the southeast side of town. They said a fire started in a garage before making its way into the home and reaching the attic area.
Firefighters said they saved a cat. One person has minor injuries.
Charleston, Mattoon and Lincoln crews responded to this fire.
A cause is unknown at this time.
