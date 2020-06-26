Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 84F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.