LONG CREEK, Ill. (WAND) - A detached garage and two cars inside of it were destroyed in a Friday night fire.
Firefighters told WAND-TV they responded to Route 36 and South Twin Bridge Road in Long Creek. It took responders about 20 minutes to put the flames out.
Nobody was home, but the two vehicles - both racing cars - are considered a total loss, crews said.
A house next to the garage took heat damage.
A cause for this fire is unknown late Friday.
