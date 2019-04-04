SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Sangamon County home had extensive damage after firefighters battled a fire Thursday night.
Rochester crews say they responded between 7:30 and 8 p.m. to an address at 3 Dean Park Road in Springfield. Mechanicsburg firefighters provided aid and, when Rochester responders found a large volume of fire on the north side of the house, Riverton's fire department was called out.
People were home at the time of the fire. There were no injuries, according to Rochester firefighters.
The garage area, along with the second and third stories of the house on the north side, were substantially damage. Firefighters say they were able to salvage other areas of the house, although there was water and smoke damage. Crews say they did salvage some personal belongings.
Springfield Fire Department investigators are involved in the case. A cause is unknown Thursday night.