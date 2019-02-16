Garcia family recovering after fire

Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Becoming cloudy with snow likely overnight. Low near 25F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Becoming cloudy with snow likely overnight. Low near 25F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.