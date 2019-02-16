Garcia family recovering after fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - After about three weeks, the Garcia family is recovering from a house fire.
The house fire happened on January 24,2019 around 3:00 p.m. and luckily no one was home that day
but the family says the house was a total loss.
"We lost everything. We literally only had what we were wearing, said home owner Esbeydi Garcia.
She says four of her family members lived in the mobile-home and luckily she's been able to
settle with her parents while she recovers, but it's been tough on everyone.
"I mean, it's hard because everything you worked hard for is one in an instant. No one is
really prepared dor this and so it's gone."
However, Jon Namoff, president of a non-profit organization, Jennifer's Gifts From Above, heard about
her situation and decided to lend a helping hand.
He created a fundraiser in her honor Saturday to help her with food, clothes, furniture and any money
they could raise at El Torro.
He says people have been helping her these past three weeks and if you still want to help, you can
stop by This is It Furniture and drop off donations and checks for the family.