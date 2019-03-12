DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Health Department has closed yet another restaurant for health code violations.
Garcia's Pizza at 1099 W. Main Street was closed after a complaint about cockroaches in the gaming room area. The health department performed the inspection on Monday and found several items were not up to code.
The inspector found a dead mouse on a glue-board under the pizza ovens in the front prep area. They also located live cockroaches in the front prep cold top cooler, adult gaming room, back dry storage, back prep room and the front counter. Garcia's contacted pest control and they are responding to abate the situation.
Inspectors also found mold on the nozzles of the beverage station located in the dinning room. Encrusted debris was also observed on knives that were stored as clean.
The restaurant also had excessive amounts of standing water observed under floating piece of vinyl flooring.
Before reopening the restaurant must have pest control eliminate pest problem, correct cleanliness issues, pay fine to health department and any violations regarding the floors, ceilings and walls must be fixed in 60 days. A follow up is scheduled for May 10.