DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A popular pizza restaurant will be relocating at the end of the year.
The owners of Garcia’s Pizza said after a decade of renting their location at 1099 W. Main Street they will move and own the former Long John Silver’s building.
According to the owners, the current location is in need of repairs and they don’t want to put the money in to a building that is not theirs.
The new location will still offer games, alcohol and video gambling once the licenses are approved by the city. New ovens will also be installed, which will cook the pizzas in about three to five minutes instead of the 10 minutes they currently take to cook.
Garcia’s will also utilize the drive-thru at the new location at 701 W. Eldorado Street.
The old location will close on Dec. 31 and they hope to have the new location up and running in January.