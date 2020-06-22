SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Drive-ins across the country will be airing a special Garth Brooks concert this Saturday.
Fans will be able to watch at the Route 66 Drive In in Springfield, but for anyone who doesn't have a ticket, unfortunately the concert is sold out.
General manager of the Route 66 Drive In and Knights Actions Park, Doug Knight, said because of COVID-19, the drive in hasn't seen as many people coming through as usual.
"The drive in is suffering," Knight said. "Although it's open, there's no movies. It's only classics."
According to Knight, there are no blockbuster movies coming out until the end of July but this Saturday, the Garth Brooks concert that will air just one night only will help make up for that.
"We've got a Garth Brooks drive in concert that's done especially for the drive in," Knight said. "It's going to be a personal, up front and close never before seen kind of a deal."
The concert is completely sold out, and Knight said in order to maintain a safe social distance, the drive in has room for 350 cars.
"We've got it knocked down for social distancing, of course, to where there is going to be six feet between cars," Knight said. "When tickets went on sale, it crashed the ticket system on the first day."
Even though the drive in has been open for a few weeks, Knights Action Park has already lost a month of the summer season.
"I have a 100 day season, so anybody can do the math," Knight said. "If we lose 30 days, it's 30 percent of the gross income."
At $100 per car, Knight said he hopes this concert will help make back some of that lost revenue.
"There's been a lot of excitement about it, because people have kind of been held up in their house since March," Knight said. "Garth's got a pretty good name. What a great person to start with. The guy's a real showman."
