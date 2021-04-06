DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Homes are being evacuated in a Decatur neighborhood due to a gas leak.
WAND News was on the scene immediately and saw gas vapors spewing near the corner of Monroe and William streets.
William is shut down from Edward to Monroe.
One business has been evacuated, although Decatur Fire did not tell us the name of the business.
We learned the water department was doing some digging and hit a gas line.
Officials said the good news is the gas is going straight up into the air “as it should.”
Fire crews are monitoring levels in the area right now. They are not yet sure of the size of the leak.
Some homes down wind of the leak are being evacuated.
Gas in the area has been shut off.
Stay with us for the latest on the situation.
