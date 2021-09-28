DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Part of Pershing Road in Decatur is closed through Wednesday afternoon for gas line retirement work.
Decatur leaders said Ameren Illinois began working on the retirement at 3010 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Monday, with weather permitting. Because of this, the westbound lane of Pershing Road is closed from Brett Avenue to North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive until about 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29.
Drivers are advised to slow down and use extreme caution. They are advised to find an alternate route around the work zone.
Pedestrians should also use extreme caution in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.