(WAND) - Rising gas prices are hitting rideshare drivers hard, but a fuel surge charge - set to go into effect Wednesday - could help them recoup profits.
"When gas prices started jumping like 20 cents a day, I started getting kind of nervous. But I was kind of noticing as the prices continued to increase, demand seems to increase," Champaign Uber driver Chris Heater told WAND News.
Heater said he left his job at FedEx last year to become a full time Uber driver and never looked back.
"Didn't really enjoy driving 4,000 miles a week and wanted some more time home with my family and kids. So I was like 'let's try rideshare,'" Heater explained.
But he started getting worried when he saw gas prices surging last week. Heater said he's actually seeing more riders who want to avoid shelling out to fill their tank.
"I was beginning to notice an upward trend on weekdays that I typically didn't see. So I think people are starting to rely more and more on the rideshare from what I can tell," Heater added.
The price at the pump did immediately begin eating into his profits, even with more customers.
"Since I drive a Ford Expedition, it's not really friendly on fuel economy, as you can imagine," Heater said.
But he said riders have been tipping more, telling Heater they understand times are tough for rideshare drivers paying to fuel up.
A fuel surcharge, put in place by Uber this week, will also offer relief.
"Doing the math on how many rides I do in a typical week, it will add about $100 a week to my gross income. So it's not paying for all of the fuel, but it is at least offsetting that higher cost," Heater told WAND news.
This means he will keep offering services to those needing a ride, who don't want to fork over more cash at the pump.
Starting Wednesday, Uber will add a 45 to 55-cent fee to help Uber drivers cover the added cost of fuel.
