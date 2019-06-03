SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Temperatures are up now that the summer season is in two weeks. Illinoisans should expect to see the price at the pump go up too.
According to AAA, the national average of gas is $2.81. Illinois is projected to cost around $3.
The Illinois House recently passed a bill that would double the gas price from 19 to 38 cents per gallon, starting July 1. It came down to a vote of 83-29 Saturday night. The measure also passed the Senate on Sunday.
The purpose is part of a $45 billion program to pay for road, bridge and railroad improvements. Central Illinoisans such as Heather Oconnell are not pleased.
She said her family lives paycheck-to-paycheck and a gas tax will have an effect on her.
"It's going to be deciding what am I going to cut out so that way I can have a full tank of gas to get to work," she said.
This didn't sit well with the Illinois Petroleum Marketers Association, either. Bill Fleischli, the executive vice president, believes drivers will be pushed to get gas out of state while traveling.
"People don't think that is what happens but it does happen," Fleischli said. "Or instead of two cars, we'll just take one."
WAND News' Tristan Hardy reached out to Representative Sue Scherer, who voted 'yes' on the bill. In a statement, Scherer said:
"There are numerous projects for infrastructure, roads, bridges, fiber network, schools, etc. The specifics will be released once everything is finalized with the governor’s signature. This is the largest and most necessary bipartisan infrastructure rebuilding in the history of Illinois, including a five year IDOT plan, while putting thousands of people to work."
This is expected to be updated.