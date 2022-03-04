DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Gas prices soared in Decatur, with the average cost of a gallon of gas topping at $4.09, according to AAA.
AAA reported the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.83. In Illinois, the average is $4.10.
The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine caused oil prices to surge above $110 a barrel for the first time in a decade, the agency reported. Oil is now $10/b more than Friday's settlement.
"Because we don't know what the outcome is going to be, there is a bit of hysteria about gas prices," said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA.
Amar Lotey, owner of the Marathon Gas Station on East Pershing Road in Decatur, told WAND News on Friday when customers come inside to pay, they ask him if he's added something else to the bill because the price is so high.
"They feel like normally it takes $30 to $40 dollars, now it's almost like $60," he said.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported the last time the United States saw gas prices $4 and above was July 2008. The United States recorded $4.11 as the national average.
As the cost of gas continues to rise, surveys found more Americans consider changing their driving habits. According to AutoInsurance.com, of the more than 1,500 car owners in the U.S., UK and Eastern Union counties, 45% said they've reduced the amount and length of trips they take.
"We found nearly half of American drivers have to cut down the distance they drove or the amount they drove over the last 30 days," shared Corie Colliton, senior editor, industry research at AutoInsurance.com.
For drivers looking for money-saving tips, AAA said they should consider shopping around for gas prices and checking different stations. Also, consider paying in cash verses credit card. Finally, enroll in a savings program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.