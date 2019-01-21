(WAND) - Gas prices in Illinois are back up from the previous week.
Prices have risen 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week. The average price in the state as of Sunday was $2.09 per gallon.
That information is according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 4,378 stations in Illinois.
The national average increased 0.6 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.24 per gallon.
Prices are 43.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago and are 8.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.
The national average has dropped 10.4 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 29.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
For live fuel price averages, click HERE.