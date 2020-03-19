LONDON, Ky. (WAND) - The price of gas has fallen to a very rare 99 cents per gallon at one station as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.
GasBuddy confirmed at 6:20 a.m. Thursday a BP station in London, Ky., reached the new low. A cashier reported the price when GasBuddy called for the latest information.
Gas Buddy officials said they anticipated about a week ago that gas prices could reach such a level in the Great Lakes states.
"Absolutely amazing to see how quickly prices have fallen, and the return of something few Americans have seen since the early 2000s," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "We're in uncharted waters due to demand plummeting in light of the coronavirus situation, and yesterday oil prices fell to their lowest level since 2002 in a sign of the deep distress our economy is facing."