Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Consumer groups and some Democratic lawmakers are pushing for a surcharge on natural gas utility bills be eliminated citing the inability for low-income individuals to pay their gas bills.
The surcharge was put into place by the legislature about nine years ago. Money from it is supposed to pay for replacement of aging and dangerous gas infrastructure including old cast iron pipes. But skyrocketing gas bills has ignited a call for the surcharge to be removed by the General Assembly.
“The utilities are now spending money on things like installing new meters and replace perfectly safe pipes,” State Representative Joyce Mason, (D) Gurnee, told reporters Monday. “When customers struggle to pay their heating bill they may keep their house at unsafe temperatures.”
Jeff Scott of AARP says seniors on fixed incomes are being forced to choose paying their gas bill or other necessities. “Such as food, medicine, rent or just simply take care of themselves and their loved ones by living in hospitable conditions.
The surcharge is set to lapse December 31, 2023 but consumer organizations want it removed immediately. Two bills, SB 570 and HB 3941, are pending in committees in the legislature.
