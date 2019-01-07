SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Demonstrators gathered at the Illinois Capitol Monday to decry calls for an increase in the state’s gasoline tax.
The group, wearing yellow vests in the style of French fuel tax protestors, was responding to a call from Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and others in December for an increase of $0.20 to $0.30 per gallon in the state’s gas tax. The funds raised would pay for transportation infrastructure.
“I’m hearing from a lot of businessmen, and I’m in business myself, that it’s an added increase for us, especially traveling to-and-from job sites,” said Bill Gorsline from Bloomingdale. “It’s an added cost.”
Before the protestors’ rally, Rep. Allen Skilicorn, R-West Dundee, blasted the idea. Although lawmakers have not introduced a bill to raise the tax, Skillicorn called the idea of an increase the “worst-kept secret in Springfield.”
Skillicorn argued that Illinois lawmakers should wait for a federal infrastructure funding program before considering any state-level fuel tax increase.
“Now, if the federal government doesn’t come in with a transportation program, maybe we should talk about something,” Skillicorn said. “Let’s be pragmatic, let’s be strategic, and let’s not be predatory with these taxes.”