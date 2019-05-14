(WAND) - GasBuddy is releasing a map of the top-rated gas station bathrooms in every state.
GasBuddy's research shows gas station restrooms are getting cleaner overall.
Cleanliness ratings have gone up 6 percent since 2017.
Texas-based chain Buc-ee's was given the top spot for the highest-rated gas station bathrooms in the country.
GasBuddy's summer travel survey showed 40 percent of travelers worry about having to use the restroom on the road, because they worry about finding a clean one.
The top rated gas station bathroom in Illinois was Kelley's Market.
