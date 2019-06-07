ST. LOUIS (WAND) – Tram rides at the Gateway Arch are closed Friday because of a water issue.
KSDK reports the tram system closed because of minor water seepage in the lower tram loading zone at the Gate Arch South Tram. The North Tram is closed because of scheduled maintenance work. Tram rides are expected to return for public use on Saturday.
The Arch Visitor Center, Museum at the Gateway Arch, Tucker Theater, The Arch Store and The Arch Café are all still open, per the station.
People who had a booked Friday tram ride can visit the Ticket Center in the Arch Visitor Center to get a refund or reschedule their ride. They can also call (877)982-1410.