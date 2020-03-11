SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Leaders in both chambers of the Illinois General Assembly have announced session days scheduled for the week of March 16 are canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Illinois State President Don Harmon said authorities are hoping to limit exposure to the coronavirus and hopefully slow its spread.
He released the following statement Wednesday:
“When the state association for emergency doctors cancels its Capitol visit citing public health concerns, it should give us all reason to re-examine our schedules and priorities.
Given the recommendations for social distancing as a safeguard to slow the spread of this virus, the Illinois Senate is going to do its part. The Friday, March 20 session day had already been cancelled. The Senate will also cancel the March 18 and 19 session days.
We will constantly monitor the situation and make future decisions based on best practices and advice from the state’s public health and emergency preparedness professionals.”