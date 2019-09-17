(WAND) - Five pound bags of General Mills Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour has been recalled, because they may be contaminated with a potentially deadly form of E. coli.
The recall affects bags of the flour with a better if used by date of Sept. 6, 2020.
The bacterium E. coli O26 was found during sampling.
The recall covers about 600,000 pounds of flour.
E. coli O26 can cause bloody diarrhea and dehydration. It is especially dangerous for young children, seniors and people with compromised immune systems.
Symptoms can also include stomach cramps and vomiting that usually start about three to four days after swallowing E. coli O26.
While heat from baking, fying, sautéing or boiling products made with flour kills E. coli O26, people should remember to clean all surfaces and utensils that come into contact with raw flour or dough.
The package UPC for the recalled product is: 016000 196100.
There have not been any cases of people getting sick from this specific recalled batch of flour.