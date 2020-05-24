GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WAND) - In honor of Memorial Day, the Dornblaser American Legion Post 203 will be holding a brief ceremony to honor our veterans.
Commander Ron Torbert with the American Legion says he has been in his position for 6 years and could not let this day be forgotten.
"The bottom line is that those guys gave us everything we had. They deserve a ceremony," he said.
In previous years, they have had a choir and lunch to follow, but he says it's not just about that, it's about a bigger message--honoring all who have served.
He says the ceremony will be at the Georgetown cemetery from 11 a.m. for a couple of minutes. Then they will go home and call it a day.
He says to him, the stay-at-home order is important--he will only have about 10 volunteers.
"My immune system is compromised because of the immune system I have. We'll encourage whoever shows up--but you have to maintain distance--I'm sure that people around us will do that for us " he says.
Flags have already been seen all over Georgetown as of Friday.
