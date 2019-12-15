GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WAND) -- This holiday season, one local church is putting efforts to improve their church and bring in more people.
First Church of Christ is working on renovating their classroom for Sunday school. According to Pastor Phil Miller, the church hasn't been renovated in nearly 50 years. He is hoping to revamp the upstairs area for all the children.
"Two and three's are on such different learning levels and we want to separate them out," said Pastor Miller.
He says for a long time, the children were all in one room and he wants to be able to give them one-on-one attention. There's new teaching techniques always being introduced and he wants to remain up to date with them.
It will also give parents and adults an opportunity to build healthy relationships.
Their goal is to raise about $20,000 and they will start renovating by the beginning of February.