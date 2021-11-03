GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WAND)- A Georgetown-Ridge Farm CUSD4 school is closed for the remainder of the day after threats were made against the school, per police.
According to officials, on Wednesday morning at approximately 4:15 a.m., Georgetown Police Department received information of a threat against a Georgetown-Ridge Farm CUSD4 school.
After speaking with Georgetown-Ridge Farm Superintendent, Dr. Neal, the decision was made to close the district for the remainder of the day.
The threat is currently being investigated.
At this time no further information has been released.
The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department and University of Illinois Police Department are assisting with the investigation.
