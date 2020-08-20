GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WAND) - With an order of Chromebooks still not in, a central Illinois school district is asking students to find alternatives for virtual learning.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm CUSD No. 4 said in a Facebook post it is still waiting for the laptops to arrive. For the time being, the district wants students to use their own devices, such as iPads, laptops or desktops, or maybe even a smartphone - while not the most ideal choice - to access Google Classroom.
Parents will be notified when Chromebooks are available to be picked up. Pickups scheduled for Thursday involves specific items parents were already contacted about.
"We will continue to update our families as we get information about the Chromebooks," the district said in the post.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm begins classes, on Friday, Aug. 21, and is starting the school year with fully virtual learning. Officials said they plan to re-assess the learning plan schools will use for the remainder of the first nine-week period on Tuesday, Sept. 15.
Click here for more information about the district's virtual learning plans.
