DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Georgia man was arrested in Danville on multiple charges including kidnapping, robbery, assault and weapons violations.
Steve V. Major, 51, of Lowndes County, Georgia was picked up by Danville Police and members of the Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group and the United States Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force.
He was taken into custody on outstanding warrants for:
- 4 charges of robbery
- 3 charges of kidnapping
- 2 charges of possession of a weapon
- assault
- parole violation
Major was arrested during a traffic stop in the 800 block of E. Main St. Wednesday at 10:45 a.m.
Danville Police said he was in possession of meth and was trying to use an alias to avoid capture.
In addition of charges for the alleged possession of meth, Major also has a charge of domestic battery from an incident on Feb. 28 where it was reported to Danville Police that he struck a woman in the face during an argument.
Major is being held at the Danville Public Safety building awaiting extradition back to Lowndes County, Georgia.
