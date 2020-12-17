DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Georgia man was injured in a DeWitt County crash early Thursday morning.
The crash happened on US Route 51 at Sunset Road at 6:12 a.m.
Police said Robert Friscia, 66, of Buford, Georgia, was driving south on US Route 51 approaching Ten Mile Creek when he went off the road and into the media.
He hit an embankment, went airborne, and landed on the driver's side.
The road was shut down for about two hours following the crash.
Friscia was taken the hospital with non life threatening injuries.
He was issued a citation for Improper Lane Usage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.