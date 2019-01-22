DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Winter time is in full swing and with that comes many germs and a big case of the flu that goes around.
Health experts often talk about washing hands every day and covering the mouth when coughing, but have people thought about how much bacteria goes into their clothes when they're exposed to the outdoors during brutal winters?
Macon County Health says it's similar to washing hands, as it's something you must do often to keep yourself from getting sick. They say jackets, scarves and coats should be washed regularly, especially gloves.
Jackets and coats get exposed to public transportation, cars, public seats and even the floor. They say when someone walks into their home, they come home to dirt the drags on to the carpet and when their jacket falls from the couch or coat rack, that's when all the bacteria is exposed.
Health experts say one of the biggest bacteria exposures is in schools and there have been reports of bed bugs catching on people's clothes from it, especially for kids.
They suggest that jackets should be washed two to three times per season.