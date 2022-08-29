(WAND) - Are you a horror movie fan? This contest could be for you.
USDish is looking for one person to watch 13 Stephen King movies while having their heart rate tracked. For your efforts, you will get $1,300.
Applications will be accepted now through September 16 at 12 PM MST.
To apply, applications must share why they want to be frightened this way in less than 200 words. For bonus points, you can include a video of why this is the perfect job for you.
To apply, click HERE.
