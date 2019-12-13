(WAND) - This could be the dream job. Coffee company Gevalia Kaffe is looking for its next "Coffee Queen" to reign over a Scottish castle for a week, get paid a $5,000 “salary,” and get an all-expenses paid trip to Scotland for two with accommodations for 6 nights.
You will stay in Carlowrie Castle, located in the Scottish capital of Edinburgh.
The castle has 12 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and 32 acres of land.
The Coffee Queen will also get $2,000 in spending money, a personal chef, butler, and a coffee-infused spa treatment for two.
“Gevalia believes a Queen is anyone who transforms into the most confident version of themselves after that first cup of coffee—they speak their minds, are self-aware, and aren’t afraid to make fun of themselves,” the company said in a statement.
You can apply now through Dec. 21 by submitting a 250-character essay online about why you would make the perfect coffee queen.
Submissions will be judged on attitude, creativity, and more.
The winner will be notified a week after the competition closes on Dec. 21.