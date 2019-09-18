(WAND) - If you love horror movies or are willing to suffer through them, you could earn $1,300.
USDish.com is asking people to watch 13 movies based on Stephen King novels by Halloween, and they will pay you to do it.
The opportunity is being presented in preparation for the upcoming film "Doctor Sleep," a sequel to Stephen King's "The Shining."
You will be asked which film you liked the most, if you are watching alone or with friends, and how your heart rate is going.
The website said they are looking for a detail-oriented person who can track their experience and even share their scares on social media.
You do not need a degree. No drug test or background test will be performed.
You just have to be 18 or older and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident to apply.
WHAT YOU WILL WATCH
- "Carrie" (the original or the 2013 remake)
- "Children of the Corn"
- "Christine"
- "Creepshow"
- "Cujo"
- "Dreamcatcher"
- "It" (the original or the 2017 remake)
- "The Mist"
- "Pet Sematary" (the original or the 2019 remake)
- "Salem's Lot"
- "The Shining"
- "Thinner"
- "Misery"
Viewers will track their heartrate and jump scares, what they thoughT before and after each movie, their sleep pattern, and whether or not they watched alone.
You will not have to pay to watch the films or find them. USDish.com will take care of that for you.
To apply, visit this website - https://www.usdish.com/get-paid-to-watch-stephen-king-movies