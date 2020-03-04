(WAND) – One lucky person will get paid to binge watch all their favorite characters at Dunder Mifflin.
“The Office” is celebrating 15 years since the show started. To ring in the anniversary USDish.com is looking for a die-hard fan to watch 15 hours of the sitcom for $1,000.
If you get the job you will have 9 days to watch roughly 45 episodes of “The Office.”
While you watch you will have a checklist to complete tasks. For instance, one of the questions will ask you how many times does Stanley roll his eyes at the camera?
USDish.com will give you the guidelines to track your experience and in return they will share your unfiltered opinions and reactions on social media.
Along with 1,000 bucks, the winner will get:
- Winner’s kit with The Office swag (which may or may not include a Dundie, “World’s Best Boss” mug, Jell-O and stapler)
- Netflix gift card
- Freedom to complete the “job” from wherever you please (no need to go into an office to watch The Office)
To apply, click here.