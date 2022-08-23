(WAND WEATHER) - Summer temperatures are heading back to Central Illinois.
After a nice stretch of warm days and pleasant nights, the heat and humidity creeps back in through the weekend.
Plenty of sunshine is on tap today, tomorrow, and Thursday.
Highs in the low-to-mid-80s today will warm to the mid-80s Wednesday and Thursday.
A few showers and storms are possible Thursday night and Friday.
The weekend will be hot and humid with a better chance of wet weather moving in Sunday and Monday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
