SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Get Your Licks on Route 66 Adoption Tour is making a stop in Springfield during their month long event.
The tour, which started in California and follows Route 66, will stop at Petsmart, 3183 S. Veterans, Springfield, on Thursday October 10 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The tour is sponsored by Fido Friendly Magazine.
The adoption event will feature APL's Mobile Pet Adoption Center with dogs and cats available for adoption.
For a donation, you can spin the prize wheel loaded with pet themed prizes. APL t-shirts will also be available.
APL is a non-profit organization committed to caring for sick, injured, abused and abandoned dogs and cats and finding the best possible permanent homes.