DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The rain held off on Wednesday morning for the annual National Senior Health and Fitness Day in Decatur.
The Decatur Indoor Sports Complex and Decatur Memorial Hospital hosted the annual event, but this year instead of being inside they hosted the event outside at Overlook Adventure Park in Decatur.
"I think sometimes people forget to stay healthy, and it's just a way to get the community involved and keep everybody active and having fun at the same time," explained Jamie Davis, DISC Manager.
Organizations across the country celebrated the annual day by holding a health promotion event for older adults.
The day included health screenings, chair massages, mini golf, high ropes course and healthy snacks.
For more information about the Decatur Indoor Sports Complex call (217) 429-3472.