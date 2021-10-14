Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The Illinois General Assembly may see a bill to ban ghost guns this month and it has nothing to do with Halloween.
Ghost guns are weapons which have no serial numbers and are untraceable. The parts for the guns can be assembled using a kit or by purchasing individual components online without a background check. Cook County Sheriff Thomas Dart is calling for a new bill currently pending to be passed in the upcoming fall veto session which would ban ghost guns.
“This is something we need to move on and move on quickly,” Dart said while holding a ghost gun. “This bill is very straight forward. It says that guns such as this, they are not traceable, are no longer going to be legal in this state.”
The measure is sponsored by State Senator Jacqueline Collins, (D) Chicago.
