EFFINGHAM, IL (WAND) - Kitchens unlimited isn't your typical burger joint or Italian restaurant. It's a "ghost kitchen"meaning they house three seperate business restaurants within one main kitchen and they are all delivery/takeout only. And Central Illinois has one of their own to be found in Effingham called Kitchens Unlimited.
They house Geno's Grill, Southern Illinois Burger Company, and Lucia's Italian Kitchen. With the changing business landscape of the pandemic, this was the perfect business venture for a restaurant owner with diverse taste starting it out in interesting times.
"We knew that that online delivery, before the pandemic was every diner in america 40% was online before COVID ever hit," said owner and chef Gene McWilliams. Because online delivery and takeout has risen so much in the pandemic, he has been kept very busy since he started with Kitchens Unlimited in November.
"We built these models to see where the industry is going to go. We opened with three and we can add one more or I can change one out to at any time," McWilliams said.
But each of the restaurants he owns are dear to his heart.
"I spent months out in Philly and I went to every single one of them places from the high end to the tourists and just learned that savage and brought that back," he says about his Philly Cheesesteak brand Geno's.
Owner McWilliams says the reason his food has such quality ingredients is because he can afford to spend the extra dollars from not offering indoor dining. He is passionate about buying locally and sourcing the best, so just because it's delivery does not mean it is lower quality.
"If you think delivery, oh, it's delivery, it's okay. Well now you're getting chef crafted burgers, having the flavors are crazy...it's up there, you know you were one of our artists and pizzas, there's nowhere within miles that you're getting this style of pizza," McWilliams said.
He encourages everyone to try it.
"The=e people who've eaten here, they constantly come back all the time. The new ones who haven't...it's worth the drive here if you're not from Effingham or you're able to come in and try it," McWilliams said.
To find out more about the three restaurants or to order, click HERE.
