SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is awarding over $21 million in grants to six law enforcement groups across the state to combat the rise in carjackings and auto theft. This comes as there is a growing demand for new equipment to help police tackle the problem.
"In 2022, a motor vehicle was stolen every single minute in the United States," Giannoulias said Tuesday. "Unfortunately, in Illinois, we have not been immune to the effects of auto theft."
The National Insurance Crime Bureau reports that Illinois saw 28,557 auto thefts in 2021 and 40,505 stolen vehicles last year. Most of the state's auto theft task forces were disbanded when the state ran out of grant funding for their work during the budget impasse from 2015-2017.
"That was very unfortunate," said Rep. Jay Hoffman (D-Belleville). "And it was Sen. Belt's initiative and my initiatives that made this a priority to re-energize, refinance, and make sure that there is adequate funding for this very important job."
The Illinois statewide auto theft task force will use $3.4 million to expand investigations into carjacking, auto theft, and insurance fraud. This funding can help law enforcement purchase more license plate readers, drones, and other critical equipment.
"Alongside this, we as the community must remain vigilant, report suspicious activity and take proactive measures to safeguard our vehicles," said Sen. Christopher Belt (D-Swansea).
Giannoulias hopes these grants will prevent criminals from using stolen vehicles to commit other crimes or steal personal information.
"The psychological trauma that a victim can experience when they are physically assaulted during a carjacking or the loss of the feeling of safety they experience when they climb into their car safely can be life-altering," Giannoulias said.
Nine of the 22 officers that make up the Illinois statewide auto theft task force are part of the Illinois Secretary of State Police. The expressway safety enforcement group received a $10.2 million grant while the Chicago Police Department's major auto theft investigations unit was awarded a $1.5 million grant.
Giannoulias presented the Metro East auto theft task force with $2.5 million in funding Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Greater Peoria auto crimes task force received $2.1 million and the Tri-County auto theft task force in the Chicago suburbs will benefit from $1.8 million.
"When I was in high school, I was carjacked at gunpoint and it was one of the worst days of my life obviously," Giannoulias added. "But the scars that it left on me and my friends in the middle of the day is something that too many people across this state and across this country are dealing with way more often that they should."
Law enforcement will have the opportunity to request full or partial grant renewals over the next three years to continue their efforts to prevent carjackings and auto theft.
