NEW YORK (WAND) – Green Giant broke a Guinness World Record on Thursday.
They created the largest serving of green bean casserole that weighed 1,009 pounds. The previous record was 637 pounds set in 2017 by Green Giant.
"We're proud to partner with Green Giant to deliver servings of the record-breaking casserole to Citymeals on Wheels recipients," said Beth Shapiro, Executive Director of Citymeals on Wheels. "The holiday season is a time to enjoy food and family. Citymeals ensures that our vulnerable older neighbors, many of whom are homebound and alone, are not forgotten at this time of year. Today, we will be delivering and serving the Thanksgiving dish to more than 3,000 older New Yorkers who otherwise may not have a hot meal."
Below are fast facts about the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title-attempt:
- An estimated 125,000 individual Green Giant Cut Green Beans were used in the casserole.
- The casserole was comprised of 1,069 cans of Green Giant Cut Green Beans, 485 cans of mushroom soup, 65 quarts of milk and 95 pounds of French fried onions.
- It took a team of ten chefs from Stella 34 Trattoria in Macy's Herald Square eight hours to prep and cook the 1,009-pound serving. The average bake time for a typical serving of green bean casserole is 25 minutes.
- The casserole will feed 3,000 people at senior centers across New York City.
- According to a recent Suzy® survey* conducted by Green Giant, more than two thirds (68%) of Americans say they plan to serve green bean casserole at Thanksgiving dinner.