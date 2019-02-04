SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The giant slide at the Illinois State Fairgrounds is being sold.
The slide is currently listed at www.usedrides.com. The asking price is $135,000.
Amy Raftis with Prairie State Bank and Trust told WAND the slide was privately owned by a bank customer, but the owner is no longer going to be operating it.
Raftis said the bank "came into” owning the slide, and that the bank did not seek it out.
The bank is now looking to sell the slide.
The new owner would be free to do with the slide as he or she pleases.
It is not clear whether the slide will remain at the fairgrounds. The bank said that depends on the new owner once someone buys it.
Denise Albert, Communications Manager for the Illinois Department of Agriculture released this statement:
“The Giant Slide is currently owned by Prairie State Bank and Trust. But as it’s a vendor, the Illinois State Fair does not have any ownership of the Slide itself, nor can we comment further on the status or potential sale of the Slide.“
The slide was built in 1968.
It is one of only 25 such slides in the U.S.
More than 16,000 riders went down the slide this past year.