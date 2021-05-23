GIBSON CITY, III (WAND) - Concerts were among the first to go as the pandemic began, but Gibson City's Harvest Moon Drive-in has a new way to enjoy concerts that is here to stay.
Harvest Moon Drive-in brings a new concert going experience, bringing huge music acts to local small town theater venues. General Manager Benjamin Harroun says the drive-in concerts are a mix between a movie and a typical. concert.
"It's more like a movie than it is a live concert, it's a little bit of both, and it's a really great idea for people especially like us where it's really hard to get to somewhere in Chicagoland area where you'll be super far away, looking at maybe a speck of somebody and looking at the Jumbotron the whole time but you're pretty much doing the same thing." Harroun tells WAND News.
The first concert at the drive in brought Bon Jovi to Gibson City. Guests arrived up to 4 hours before the concert. Bon Jovi Superfan, Mariah Brown, says she bought tickets the second she heard about the event. "I found out that he was doing a concert here I'm like wait what is gonna be on the screen. So I had to come see it."
Guests like Katherine Scudder say they feel safer at the drive-in concert during the pandemic. "It's outdoors. You're not inside a building and squished together like sardines and, you know, being close to everybody. It's very nice, I like it very, very much."
Harroun says drive in concerts may be the future of music, at least to a certain extent. "It's kind of a mixture of what the future of concerts is going to be where you still have all the excitement of going to a live concert if you can get there, but you have a cheaper option if you still want to see the show and you can't make it."
Harvest Moon drive-in says they're happy to be the community's safe place to enjoy music and film.
"We're happy to have people out here and offer something that's safe for people actually come. Open air has been proven safe over and over and we're happy that people are coming out to experience something and to be able to give them the opportunity is great for us."
Visit their website to stay up to date on the latest concerts and movies coming to the drive in.
