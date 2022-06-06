GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Gibson City's drive-in movie theater is planning a big celebration honoring the 89th anniversary of the drive-in experience!
Harvest Moon Drive-In Theatre is showing a double feature Monday night. The first movie shown will be a documentary on the history of drive-ins. Top Gun Maverick will also be shown.
The drive-in plans to host a red carpet event beforehand. In another throwback effort, food prices will be the same as they would have been in 1930.
Owners said it's important to keep the unique drive-in experience going strong.
"It highlights how, even though we're all separated by huge distances, different types of crowds (and) different locations, we all have a lot of similarity when it comes to our struggles, our triumphs and trying to run a business," said Ben Harroun. "The big theme of the whole thing is, most of these places are generational businesses that are just trying to stay alive and keep the drive-in experience alive."
The double feature begins at 8:50 p.m. Click here for more information.
