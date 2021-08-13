GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WAND) -Gibson City has lifted the boil order.
Around 9 a.m. this morning the order was lifted and the water was deemed safe to use conservatively.
The boil order was issued Thursday evening after heavy rainfall led to flooding Thursday.
City officials said power was shut off at the water tower for safety reasons.
Officials also announced the American Legion in downtown Gibson City is open for shelter Thursday evening. Goin Catering is providing free meals to city workers, first responders and displaced citizens. They are now open.
Click here for updates from Gibson City.
