GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Gibson City's 5th annual Harvest Fest is this weekend.
The two-day festival kicks off downtown Friday night.
Harvest Fest starts at 4 p.m. with games and activities, a beer tent, food vendors, and two concerts, Jake & Jackson from 5 to 7 p.m. and the Fun Pianos' interactive dueling pianos show from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's festivities start with a car show at The Bank of Gibson City from 7 to 9 a.m. Downtown events start at 11 a.m.
The beer tent will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Food vendors will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Retail vendors will be there from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Health care-related educational activities provided by Gibson Area Hospital will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There will also be a Kids' Zone featuring inflatables, Funbelievable balloons, face painting by the Zoo Lady, mini golf, a reptile petting zoo, Clothes Pin Puppets and barrel wagon rides from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Bands performing on a stage set up beside City Hall include The Fairchilds from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Counterfeit from 2 to 4 p.m., The Devin Clemons Band at 7:30, and lastly, Nashville recording artist Colt Ford.
The concerts are free to the public.
On Saturday there will also be an axe-throwing contest from noon to 11 p.m., a bags tournament from 1 to 4 p.m., a beer-stein-holding competition at 8:30 p.m., and the "Absurd 1/3 Race" from 4 to 6 p.m.
The second annual Absurd 1/3 Race involves participants making a $25 donation to Shriners Hospitals for Children in return for the opportunity to have a drink (anything from a water to a beer) at each of three stops at downtown bars.
The event starts at the American Legion post, goes on to Jay's Place and finishes at Burgers & Beer. Participants get a T-shirt, cup, medal and sticker.
