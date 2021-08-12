GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Gibson City is under a boil order Thursday evening after heavy rainfall led to flooding Thursday.
City officials said power has been shut off at the water tower for safety reasons. The boil order is expected to be active for "some time" as testing is required before the use of the tower can be resumed.
Officials also announced the American Legion in downtown Gibson City is open for shelter Thursday evening. Goin Catering is providing free meals to city workers, first responders and displaced citizens. They are now open.
Click here for updates from Gibson City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.