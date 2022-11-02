CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois’ Gies College of Business has received a $25 million dollar gift to support the South Campus Center for Interdisciplinary Learning (SCCIL).
SCCIL is a partnership between Gies Business and campus to provide an advanced, high-tech facility serving both on-campus and online students.
SCCIL will have additional studio space and recording capabilities to serve online courses and programs throughout campus, offer expanded space for experiential learning and group work, support enrollment growth with additional classroom spaces for the south campus, and provide office space for Gies faculty and support staff.
The four-story building will be just under 100,000 square feet. It will be on Gregory Drive between the Business Instructional Facility and Huff Hall. Construction will begin in spring 2023 and is expected to be finished in early 2025.
“The support we receive from our alumni and friends is incredible, and they’re helping us building a momentum unlike anything we’ve seen in the history of this College,” said Jeffrey R. Brown, Josef and Margot Lakonishok Professor in Business and Dean. “We have bold goals, and our alumni have supported us every step of the way. I’m so grateful for this latest $25 million gift for our new building. It helps ensure that we’re able to serve learners in new and exciting ways through every step of their educational journey.”
SCCIL will include a 200-seat auditorium, two 80-seat classrooms, and four 60-seat classrooms. The new building will include two 40’x40’ sound stages, five blackbox studios, and six control booths. There will also be 18 additional meeting and collaborative rooms and 84 new office spaces.
The new building is expected to cost approximately $105 million in total and will be constructed using a public-private partnership. Gies Business will raise approximately $50 million.
