DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Donuts were flying off the shelves at Giggles Friday.
The business teamed up with the Salvation Army for a Donut Day Celebration.
Dozens of the sweet treats were served while patrons were encouraged to give to the Salvation Army. Salvation Army Director of Development Kyle Karsten says the organization has a long tradition with donuts.
"Ladies in the Salvation Army, back to World War I, used to make donuts on the front lines to bring up morale, support the soldiers that were fighting and remind them of home. So we celebrate that back to World War I, and what the Salvation Army has the opportunity to do every day," said Karsten.
Karsten says the Donut Day bell ringing was a chance for people to give to the Salvation Army since the need to support the organization is constant. He says Giggles donated a quarter of its donut sales to the Salvation Army.